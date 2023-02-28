Logitech Unveils A30 Wireless Gaming Headset The Mandalorian Edition Celebrate The Mandalorian as a gamer with this new Logitech A30 Wireless Gaming Headset design, available now.

Logitech has a new item to show off to Star Wars fans as they revealed The Mandalorian Edition of the A30 Wireless Gaming Headset. Technically a piece from the Astro Gaming line of headsets, this one features branding specific to the Disney+ series on the sides with a Beskar steel-inspired colorway made to look like the helmet worn by the titular character. We have more info and images below from the company about this model as it is currently on sale for $250.

"Designed for the modern gamer and ultimate fan, the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition is more than a headset – it's a collector's item that authentically celebrates one of the largest pop culture phenomenons in the world. The A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition offers maximum flexibility and mobility, Logitech's advanced pro-grade LIGHTSPEED Wireless, Bluetooth and 3.5 mm aux connectivity so you can conquer the galaxy whether you're playing at your desk, the couch or on the go. True to the franchise's legendary aesthetic and mirroring the sleek design of the original A30 headset, the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition features Beskar steel-inspired colorways so you can dress for the hunt. The headset also comes equipped with cushy memory foam padding in the earpads and headband with a just-right clamping force, creating an easy yet balanced and secure feel. Removable, magnetic ear cushions are situated under the headset, offering full customization opportunities."

"The special edition headset comes equipped with custom speaker tags featuring the profile of Din Djarin–known to fans as the Mandalorian –on the left speaker tag and a Clan Mudhorn signet on the right speaker tag. Players and fans can discover the true secrets of the Mandalorians by finding numerous concealed easter eggs inspired by the show on the headset. Let no bounty escape with the sleek and seamless design of the A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition headset. Equipped with both an advanced detachable boom microphone and an integrated mic, the headset offers crystal clear voice quality. High quality 40 mm audio drivers deliver big booms and an absolutely immersive experience. Level-up your gaming experience with even more personalization by customizing your EQ and more from the Logitech G mobile app for iOS and Android. The new A30 Wireless The Mandalorian Edition headset boasts a battery life of more than 27 hours, so you can enjoy wireless freedom across platforms for days, and Play Anywhere through the galaxy."