Long Drive North Confirmed For Early Access This November

Explore and survive across the north in a rusty RV, as Long Drive North will be released for PC via Steam into Early Access

Article Summary Long Drive North launches in Early Access on Steam this November, offering a unique RV survival adventure.

Repair, upgrade, and maintain your old RV while journeying across post-disaster North American wilderness.

Manage sleep, hunger, and thirst, hunt with your dog, and scavenge for vital parts to keep going.

Play solo or join up to four-player co-op in an open world packed with exploration and survival challenges.

Indie game developer Mindflair Games and publisher Excalibur Games have confirmed that Long Drive North will be released into Early Access this November. The game will have you driving an RV across North America, which you will take into some interesting spots, seeing the sights and repairing it along the way. You can check out more about it here, as the team are planning a November 2025 Early Access release on Steam.

Long Drive North

Your RV may be old and a little worn out, but it's still a reliable vehicle. The motorhome will provide you with refuge, so you'll need to give it a little loving maintenance in return. Get your hands dirty and get under the hood to repair and refuel your RV in this automobile simulator. Make sure your vehicle is up to the job by upgrading various components and parts. You're a long way from home, lost in unfamiliar, dangerous territory. Scavenge for parts from abandoned cars and decrepit buildings.

Equip your hunting rifle and go hunting with your dog companion – get crafty with recipes and cook food to survive your road trip. Manage sleep, hunger and thirst levels to survive a desperate and brutal journey through an unforgiving, harsh environment. Face the elements and keep an eye out to avoid a dangerous recurring storm. Explore the frontier on foot and behind the wheel. Navigate post-disaster American wilderness and discover what awaits in this open world, sandbox environment.

Drive and maintain your trusty old RV: get hands-on and refuel and repair your vehicle

Survive an unforgiving world: manage your sleep, hunger, and thirst levels, scavenge for parts, and hunt for food

Use recipes and cook to survive

Explore the wilderness: discover a post-disaster American wilderness, an open world, sandbox environment.

Play alone or in up to four-player co-op multiplayer

Navigate the frontier on foot and behind the wheel. Can you conquer the wilderness and survive your desperate journey?

