Lost Ark Releases New Monthly Content For March 2025

Lost Ark has a brand new update out with new content for the month of March, including the third chapter of the Music Box of Memories

Amazon Games has released a new update for Lost Ark this week as part of the monthly updates they give the game, adding in some new content to enjoy. Among the addition to the game include the third chapter of the Music Box of Memories, the return of the Golden Frog to the game, as well as an End Content Extra Rewards Event happening as we speak. This will provide players with valuable progression materials needed throughout the game, along with engravings and essential raid rewards they can use to enhance their gear. We have the dev note here as you can read more from their Patch Notes blog.

Lost Ark – March 2025 Update

Music Box of Memories III – In this third chapter, the Music Box of Memories stands as a remnant of a long-lost civilization that comes to life with Memory Orbs. Players must uncover untold stories of Arkesia's overlooked inhabitants, gather hints from various continents and progress through quests to collect Memory Orbs and earn rewards.

Twinkle Twinkle Exchange Event – A limited-time Event Gold Shop will run until April 23, allowing players to exchange Gold for valuable rewards such as honing materials, Legendary Engravings and Card Packs. Additionally, players can purchase random chest packs that yield Golden Frog Tokens, which can be redeemed for additional items.

End Content Extra Rewards Event – This event provides additional incentives for players tackling high-level raids. Characters above item level 1600 can earn bonus reward chests upon completing designated endgame raids. Rewards include progression materials such as Alcaone's Eye and Hellfire Keystone to help support players in their endgame journey.

New Items & Skins – Players can now cuddle up with new companions such as the coziest bear and the loyal fox. Additionally, new skins are available, including the high-fashion Shadowhunter skin, the futuristic Artillerist, and the radiant Machinist.

