Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch, Ocean Drive Studio

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch Confirms October Launch Date

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch has been given a proper release date, as the game comes to both PC and consoles this October

Article Summary Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch launches on PC and consoles with Version 1.0 set for October 2024.

Embark on a quest as a shipwrecked hero aiding a witch in a realm between life and death.

Engage in fast, tactical grid-based combat featuring upgrades, hazards, and strategic choices.

Build bonds with a cast of misfit allies while uncovering lost memories and forging your fate.

Developer Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games revealed the official release date for Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch. The team confirmed that after a few years of development and nearly a year in Earrly Access, the game will finally launch Version 1.0 on October 9, 2025. The team also has a new trailer out with the news for you to check out, as we'll see the tactical RPG come out in a month and a half.

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch

A remote island besieged by the dead. A shipwrecked traveler plagued by lost memories. A mysterious witch in a realm between life and death. Her motives are hazy. But the offer is simple: become her champion and bring hell to her enemies. In exchange, you'll gain a power others would kill for: The chance to live again. Now, cast headlong into a power struggle that threatens to upend the world, it's up to you to assemble your party, blaze a trail, and uncover the memories of your former life.

Craft your moves and crush your foes with crunchy grid-based combat that's fast and mean. Face off against a variety of enemies, from crazed Imperial cultists to the flesh-hungry Fallen, most of whom will wreck your day before you can blink. That is unless you take advantage of all the tools at your disposal: persistent upgrades, environmental hazards, elemental interactions, weapon affinities, skill synergies, and more! The road to your enemies' door is long and treacherous, and no two journeys are alike. Choose your path and navigate choice-driven random encounters that can either lend you the advantage or rip it cruelly away.

As you journey across the island, you'll meet a crew of misfits and killers battling demons of their own. Grow your bonds, learn their stories, and help them regain the things they've lost. But it's not all about other people. Each time you die, you'll also collect new shards of your own memory and slowly piece together the puzzle of the life you lost… and the man you came here searching for…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!