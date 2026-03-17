Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Reveals White Fox Will Arrive For Season Seven

The developers for Marvel Rivals revealed the content coming to Season Seven, as White Fox joins the fray with a new Lower Manhattan map

Article Summary White Fox joins Marvel Rivals as a new close combat Strategist for Season Seven this April.

A new Lower Manhattan map arrives, featuring a heist mission with White Fox at the center.

Season Seven introduces the Album System, letting players save and share Times Square photos.

Claim a free Deadpool duo emote, unlock new accessories, and enjoy rotating costumes for students.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed what's in store for Season Seven of Marvel Rivals as White Fox will make her way onto the roster. The latest character will be added as a Strategist but will also be more of a close combat personality, as you'll see her enter the new Lower Manhattan map with a mission to stop a heist from happening. You can see more in the trailer above and find more details below from the devs, as the next update and the season will launch on April 7, 2026.

White Fox Brings Close Combat To Season Seven of Marvel Rivals

White Fox (Strategist) – White Fox wields the power of her Kumiho (nine-tailed fox) bloodline alongside swift martial arts, adapting her combat style to fit any battle situation. She can use Yeowoo Guseul (fox marbles) to heal allies and damage enemies, absorb and store Kumiho energy, then unleash it to buff teammates and charm foes. Season Seven also introduces a new Album System. Now players can permanently save Times Square photos to an album and revisit them anytime. Players can also share their best shots, earning likes and interactions from other players.

To celebrate the coming April Pool's, Deadpool and his buddy Jeff have been cooking up a new special duo emote together, Jeff Rodeo, that other heroes can't wait to imitate. Fans can log in from April 1 (UTC) to April 3 (UTC) to claim this emote for free. Use the emote with friends in Times Square to earn Units and title rewards.Finally , the team has prepared a batch of adorable new accessories for White Fox, Iron Fist, Hawkeye, Mister Fantastic, Ultron, Adam Warlock, Peni Parker, Venom, Hulk, and Elsa Bloodstone. These will be released with the new update. Verified college students will gain access to a new rotation of 10 costumes and MVPs when they verify with their education email to unlock their exclusive benefits.

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