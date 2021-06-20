Lost In Random Receives An Official Story Trailer

Electronic Arts released a new story trailer for Lost In Random as the game has been set to be released sometime later this year. Created by Swedish game studio Zoink, this trailer will introduce you to the world of Random as you can explore the gothic fairytale action-adventure title and all of its surroundings. The game was recently a part of the Tribeca Festival as one of its official Games selections, which should tell you a little of the kind of standard they've been trying to forge with this one. You can enjoy the trailer below along with some of the story, as we wait to see what the release window will be.

Once upon a time, in the kingdom of Random, there lived a mad Queen who controlled a mysterious black dice. By her decree, every child of Random would be given the honor of rolling the dice on their twelfth birthday to determine which realm of the kingdom they belonged to, thereby deciding their fate for all eternity. Roll a one and the child would be sent to Onecroft, destined to live a life of struggle. Roll a three and land in Threedom, a chaotic realm destroyed by civil war. Roll a six, and they would live a life of luxury in the Queen's dark palace. Or so it was told…

One day, two devoted sisters from Onecroft named Even and Odd, were cruelly separated by a throw of the dice. For on Odd's twelfth birthday, she rolled a six. How marvelous! Despite this seemingly fortuitous news, Even was heartbroken at the loss of her sister. Just one year after her sister was taken, Even received a strange signal. Was Odd in danger? Determined to find out, she followed the signal to a mysterious place – the Valley of Dice.

There, Even discovered something that had been forbidden to the citizens of Random for as long as time could remember – a living, breathing dice. Despite the danger of being caught with such a companion, Even decided to make the charming creature her own, naming him Dicey. But, to Even's surprise, beneath Dicey's gentle exterior was the power to alter the world around them and even time itself, triggering a fantastical adventure that would take them across all six realms of Random. Along the way they would meet many strange citizens, embark on courageous quests, and battle disturbing enemies in their mission to uncover a dark and twisted secret.