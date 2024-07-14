Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Infold Games, Love and Deepspace

Love and Deepspace Releases Version 2.0 This Week

Infold Games has released the latest update for their mobile title Love and Deepspace, as Version 2.0 brings Long-Awaited Revelry.

Mobile developer and publisher Infold Games has released a new massive update for their mobile game Love and Deepspace, as they enter Version 2.0 on Monday. Being dubbed Long-Awaited Revelry, the content brings changes to their ultra-realistic Otome title, including a new storyline and a new love interest called Sylus, who is a mysterious and wanted outlaw. We have more details below and the trailer as well, as the update is now live for iOS and Android.

Love and Deepspace – Long-Awaited Revelry

'Opposing Visions' places the bounty firmly on its brand new character, Sylus, and his faithful crow companion. Known only as a mysterious fugitive, players must learn more about this rogue character and how he became part of the Love and Deepspace universe through the new main storyline mission. A new combat system has been implemented that incorporates rogue-like features into Love and Deepspace, giving the gameplay a makeover with new challenges and enemies to overcome as you fight side by side with Sylus, Rafayel, Xavier, and Zayne. As players uncover more about Sylus, they will be given new activities to complete. Up for grabs upon completing these activities include free 4-Star and 5-Star Memories of Sylus, which can be used in the newest season of the challenging 'Hunter Contest.' The challenging dungeon returns for its fifth season with even more valuable rewards for players who can survive its three levels and four stages.

However, Sylus isn't the only character getting some love in "Opposing Visions." There are also outfits for talented artist Rafayel, cardiac surgeon Zayne, and Deepspace Hunter Xavier. The new photobooth provides the perfect backdrop to show off these outfits and other items in the freshly re-stocked shop. The increased affinity cap means there has never been a better opportunity to capture the moment and keep the affinity climbing with an increased affinity cap. To celebrate the launch of "Opposing Visions," Infold Games has teamed up with the talent behind the French musical "Mozart, l'Opéra Rock" to present a new rendition of the Love and Deepspace theme song. Produced in collaboration with the original creative team behind "Mozart, l'Opéra Rock," this new version of the theme titled "Visions opposées" features the talented vocals of Mikelangelo Loconte, known for portraying Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the globally renowned musical.

