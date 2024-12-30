Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Infold Games, Love & Deepspace

Love & Deepspace Launch Nightly Rendezvous Anniversary Event

Love & Deepspace is celebrating the game's One-Year Anniversary with a new event, as you can now engage in Nightly Rendezvous

Article Summary Celebrate Love & Deepspace's One-Year with the Nightly Rendezvous event and exclusive 5-star Memories.

Enjoy unique outfits, chibi avatar customization, and abundant rewards in the 'Touring in Love' celebration.

Challenge yourself with 'Pile Parade' and 'Heart's Pursuit' mini-games for awesome event rewards.

Discover new Memories in Hunter Contest 6.3 and stream 68 tracks from the official soundtrack album.

Mobile developer and publisher Infold Games has launched a new event this evening for Love & Deepspace as they celebrate the game's One-Year Anniversary. The new Nightly Rendezvous event will add a new story to the ultra-realistic free-to-play otome game, as you'll be able to be romanced in new ways with different settings, clothing, cosmetics, and more. We have more info about it below as the event starts tonight and runs until January 19, 2025.

Love & Deepspace – Nightly Rendezvous

In Love & Deepspace's latest event, Xavier, Rafayel, Zayne, and Sylus are ready to share more five-star memories. During Nightly Rendezvous, players will have the opportunity to obtain four new limited 5-star Memories in the form of 'Night of Secrecy,' 'Misty Silhouette,' 'Intertidal Zone,' and 'Absolute Zeal.' As part of the one-year celebration, special perks will become available, including two versions of a unique outfit and a cumulative reward outfit upgrade, to ensure your love interest is dressed to impress!

Also launching on December 31 is the 'Touring in Love' anniversary celebration, offering players 40 pulls, over 2,000 diamonds, an abundance of gifts, and the opportunity to customize their own chibi avatar for the tour. There will also be opportunities to complete tasks and earn memories for free, such as 'Planned Crush', 'Stacked Pulses', 'Hearty Knock', and 'Greedy Heart'. Players are encouraged to check in daily to get a free 5-Star Xspace Echo Memory Crate, a 4-Star Memory Crate, limited accessories, and significant enhancement materials. The limited-time event will also include two exciting mini-games with awesome rewards: 'Pile Parade', a stacking game with 3D Jenga-style gameplay, and 'Heart's Pursuit', a new parkour mode where players are challenged to avoid obstacles and collect special items to boost performance while they race for victory down different routes. There will also be an event shop update, text messages, and moments.

Take a break from 'Pile Parade' and bring one of the four love interests – Xavier, Rafayel, Zayne, and Sylus – on a date to the Linkon City arcade, where a new plushie, 'Hot Spring Radish,' will literally be up for grabs. All new Memories can be used in the brand-new version of the Hunter Contest (6.3), a challenging dungeon with three levels for players to tackle across four phases. Completion will award players with even more valuable rewards! The celebrations don't stop there, as the first official soundtrack album for Love & Deepspace will be released on January 1st, 2025. Featuring 68 tracks that capture the essence of every heart-stirring moment, the album [Love & Deepspace Original Soundtracks Vol. 1: Deepspace: First Echoes] will be available to stream on global music platforms.

