Lunar Lander Beyond Arrives On PC & Consoles On April 23

Atari confirmed that the release of Lunar Lander Beyond will be on April 23, as it arrives for PC and all three major consoles.

Atari, along with developer Dreams Uncorporated, confirmed the release date for Lunar Lander Beyond, as the game will be released on April 23. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a brand-new cinematic take on the original Lunar Lander, which is credited for helping pioneer the simulation genre. This time around, the game will be presented with a unique art style and amazing storyline as you fly around parts of space to discover planetary mysteries and protect yourselves from some wicked creatures out in the darkness.

Lunar Lander Beyond

In Lunar Lander Beyond, assume the role of the captain of the Pegasus Corporation flight crew. Guide a crew of intrepid explorers, advisors, and state-of-the-art landers through a series of demanding missions. Soar through the cosmos, delivering crucial cargo, extracting valuable resources, and conducting daring rescues across a celestial tapestry of enigmatic moons and captivating planets. When mysterious portals appear, you'll find yourself on a collision course with sinister truths that lie unseen behind the fabric of the universe's curtain. A one-of-a-kind "adventure meets simulation" experience, Lunar Lander Beyond engrosses players with a vast storyworld and rewarding gameplay where the stakes are high, and not just for their career.

Cosmic Artistry: Immerse yourself in Dreams Uncorporated's opulent sci-fi vistas, meticulously crafted in their signature hand-drawn style.

Immerse yourself in Dreams Uncorporated's opulent sci-fi vistas, meticulously crafted in their signature hand-drawn style. Celestial Quests: Embark on an interstellar odyssey, conquering 30 daring missions spanning five celestial bodies: Nueva Luna, Mars, Venus, Ganymede, and the enigmatic realm of Etimus.

Embark on an interstellar odyssey, conquering 30 daring missions spanning five celestial bodies: Nueva Luna, Mars, Venus, Ganymede, and the enigmatic realm of Etimus. Fully Personalized: Forge your own destiny with a myriad of pilot options, featuring procedurally generated characters and unique attributes. Choose from four one-of-a-kind ships, and customize them with a selection of a dozen enhancements.

Forge your own destiny with a myriad of pilot options, featuring procedurally generated characters and unique attributes. Choose from four one-of-a-kind ships, and customize them with a selection of a dozen enhancements. Perilous Trials Await: Choose your destiny with four distinct difficulty tiers, where the highest, 'Insane', pushes the boundaries with the risk of permadeath — only the boldest dare tread this treacherous path.

