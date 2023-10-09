Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreams Uncorporated, Lunar Lander Beyond

Lunar Lander Beyond Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

Atari and Dreams Uncorporated have released a new gameplay trailer for Lunar Lander Beyond, showing off more of what's coming.

Atari and developer Dreams Uncorporated have released a new trailer for Lunar Lander Beyond, as we get a better look at the gameplay. The trailer shows off how the modernized version of the arcade classic not only mirrors the way the original played but has its own spin on the title and gives it an entirely new life. You can check out the trailer down below, but if you'd like to try the game out, you can play a free demo of it right now on Steam for Steam Next Fest, running from October 9-16.

"In Lunar Lander Beyond, assume the role of the captain of the Pegasus Corporation flight crew. Guide a crew of intrepid explorers, advisors, and state-of-the-art landers through a series of demanding missions. Soar through the cosmos, delivering crucial cargo, extracting valuable resources, and conducting daring rescues across a celestial tapestry of enigmatic moons and captivating planets. When mysterious portals appear, you'll find yourself on a collision course with sinister truths that lie unseen behind the fabric of the universe's curtain. Touting Dreams Uncorporated's signature art style and a deep, narrative-rich storyline, Lunar Lander Beyond delivers a simulation-meets-adventure experience further modernized with precision gravity flier mechanics. The stakes are high, and so is your altitude, but the call of duty is ever present as you navigate both the vast expanse of space as well as the complex relationships within your crew."

Celestial Quests: Embark on an interstellar odyssey, conquering 30 daring missions spanning five celestial bodies: Nueva Luna, Mars, Venus, Ganymede, and the enigmatic realm of Etimus.

Fully Personalized: Forge your own destiny with a myriad of pilot options, featuring procedurally generated characters and unique attributes. Choose from four one-of-a-kind ships, and customize them with a selection of a dozen enhancements.

Perilous Trials Await: Choose your destiny with four distinct difficulty tiers, where the highest, 'Insane', pushes the boundaries with the risk of permadeath – only the boldest dare tread this treacherous path.

Preserve Your Sanity: Amidst the vastness of space, it's imperative to maintain your mental fortitude. Beware of mounting stress levels, as they may usher in harrowing hallucinations and the onset of cosmic-induced madness!

