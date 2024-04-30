Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Athenian Rhapsody, Nico Papalia, Top Hat Studios

Athenian Rhapsody Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Top Hat Studios dropped a new gameplay trailer this week for Athenian Rhapsody, as they prepare to release the game this May.

Article Summary New gameplay trailer for RPG Athenian Rhapsody released by Top Hat Studios.

Game features quirky humor, real-time dodging, and turn-based battles.

Players can choose from 16 party members and befriend or fight tons of enemies.

Launching on PC and consoles May 14, 2024 with online sharing and timed events.

Indie game publisher Top Hat Studios and solo developer Nico Papalia have released a new trailer for their upcoming RPG title, Athenian Rhapsody. This particular trailer gives us a better idea of how the gameplay will go, as we see what they mean by "IBS-infused" will a full demonstration of it as a weapon. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out on May 14, 2024, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Athenian Rhapsody

Athenian Rhapsody is a turn-based RPG which includes intense and fast-paced real-time-dodging. You'll be faced with many challenges, and you'll have to fight your way through the world by either fighting, or awkwardly trying to make friends with your opponents through pick-up-lines, mean jokes, memory games, and other strange and funny interactions.

16 Potential party members for you to interact with! – Each of these characters has a bold personality, and a large amount of depth for you to discover. You can choose to adventure with whoever you'd like! There truly is a favorite for everyone to bond with, I promise.

– Each of these characters has a bold personality, and a large amount of depth for you to discover. You can choose to adventure with whoever you'd like! There truly is a favorite for everyone to bond with, I promise. Tons of enemies for you to FIGHT or BEFRIEND! – This world has no shortage of intense battles with opponents that range from weird, wacky, tough, cute, and outright goofy!

– This world has no shortage of intense battles with opponents that range from weird, wacky, tough, cute, and outright goofy! Varying battle mechanics to always keep the action fresh! – Many characters will switch up the tactics of battle, you'll be faced with various minigames based on the scenario you find yourself in.

– Many characters will switch up the tactics of battle, you'll be faced with you find yourself in. Absolutely hilarious. – This game is fast paced, action packed, and full of zany and ironic humor that anyone can have a nice laugh at.

– This game is that anyone can have a nice laugh at. Lots of rabbit holes, secrets, and suspicious endeavors! – You will NOT run out of things to do. If you do, you probably haven't seen the sunlight in quite some time!

– You will NOT run out of things to do. If you do, you probably haven't seen the sunlight in quite some time! Choose your own adventure! – Nothing substantial in this game is up to RNG. You choose your pathway from start to finish, creating an extremely specific pathway which will then be recorded into your playthrough's Rhapsody!

– Nothing substantial in this game is up to RNG. You choose your pathway from start to finish, creating an extremely specific pathway which will then be recorded into your playthrough's Rhapsody! Vigorous mental challenges, and intense puzzles! – You may face mind-bendingly difficult challenges such as "Spell Richard" and "Feather Carry" throughout your Rhapsody. Would you dare come face to face with the infamous 3×3 slide puzzle?

– You may face mind-bendingly difficult challenges such as "Spell Richard" and "Feather Carry" throughout your Rhapsody. Would you dare come face to face with the infamous 3×3 slide puzzle? An Online Social System and Event System! – You'll be able to share Rhapsodies between your friends. Share, combine, read through, and maybe even delete your friend's Rhapsodies! Timed events will be coming out after the game's release, so that you'll have the chance to continue your Rhapsodies. More on this later…

