Soulmask Announces Limited-Time Global Open Beta For May

Players can sign up to try an Open beta build of Soulmask, which will run for a limited time in early May while the team tests it out.

Article Summary 'Soulmask' Open Beta goes live May 1-10 for global player testing.

Assume the role of the last one with a powerful mask in an ancient land.

Revolutionary AI system manages tribesmen tasks and needs in-game.

Combat system features 58 styles with real-world physics and unique masks.

Indie game developer CampFire Studio and publisher Qooland Games confirmed that Soulmask will have an Open Beta for everyone to try next month. Starting on May 1, players will be able to access a limited-time Open beta that will show off the game's latest build as the devs test it out and see what needs to be changed, fixed, repaired, and more before they officially launch the title. You can sign up for it on the game's Steam page right now, as it will run from May 1-10.

Soulmask

In Soulmask, players assume the role of the last one, blessed with a mystical mask, tasked with surviving in a land rich in enigmatic beliefs and ancient civilizations. Start with nothing and embark on a quest to explore, build, recruit tribesmen, and ultimately unravel the veiled truths of this world's past civilizations. As players navigate through a world bustling with diverse, lifelike creatures, the question arises: will you rise as the apex hunter or fall prey to the wilderness? Master the art of survival, learn from your environment, and ascend the food chain while steering clear of dangers like ferocious black panthers.

Soulmask introduces a revolutionary AI system for managing intelligent tribesmen, enabling players to efficiently handle tasks like farming, production, and defense. From automatically satisfying their needs to helping with inventory management, tribesmen can add to the experience instead of becoming a chore. This innovative approach allows players to lead their tribe without getting bogged down in mundane management details. The game provides eight different types of weapons and boasts an array of 58 combat styles and skills, each reflecting real-world physics. Whether you prefer the brute force of a giant sword or the of gauntlets, Soulmask offers a combat experience tailored to every player's style. Players can collect an array of unique masks, each with their own traits and abilities that change the game in a variety of ways allowing players to shape their exploration and combat to their own style.

