Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Mew Illustration Rare

Mew gets a Special Illustration Rare ex in the Pokémon TCG expansion coming to Japan this Friday: the Dex-ordered Pokémon Card 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at another Special Illustration Rare ex from this set.

Now… I personally like this. I love Mew, and I think Natsumi Yoshida is a solid artist. However, this children's storybook style Special Illustration Rare ex doesn't quite hit on the stunning beautiful of, say, the Mew EX from the Radiant Collection. I can't help but feel that with the Mew VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield that looked almost exactly like a standard VMAX, the greatest Mythical Pokémon in the history of the hobby keeps ending up on less exciting art-focused cards than it deserves.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

