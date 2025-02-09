Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Mabinogi Mobile

Mabinogi Mobile Will Launch in South Korea on March 27

Nexon has announced that Mabinogi Mobile will launch in South Korea near the end of March, but no word on a global release date

Article Summary Mabinogi Mobile officially launches in South Korea on March 27 for iOS and Android.

Experience Erin with customizable characters and social elements like fishing and camping.

New adventures and stories unfold, incorporating the unique world of Mabinogi IP.

Embrace diverse life content, crafting unique looks and forming bonds through social activities.

Nexon has revealed the official South Korea launch date for Mabinogi Mobile, as the game arrives on March 27 for both iOS and Android devices. Continuing the Mabinogi franchise on mobile devices, the game will feature customizable characters in a brand new adventure, with several social elements, including gathering with friends, fishing, camping, and combatting. No word yet on when they will launch the game on a global level, as we assume they're catering to the hometown crowd and working out the kinks before releasing it to the world. For now, the rest of us can look at the trailer.

Mabinogi Mobile

Welcome adventurers to Mabinogi Mobile, a world of romance and adventure. The old legend that your grandmother told you when you were young becomes a new story that unfolds before the adventurer's eyes. In a world of leisure and romance, Mabinogi Mobile brings new adventures and social elements, including gathering with friends, fishing, camping, and combatting. Erin's new story continues with a story unique to Mabinogi Mobile that reorganizes the worldview of Mabinogi IP! Create your own new story, a journey that begins with the call of the goddess. Easy and convenient growth and clear battles with your own combination! Grow easily and without worry with the level-up card! Fight through the battle with your own combination of skills that change depending on the rune engraving.

Emotion-filled life content, experience a variety of lifestyle content that enriches your life in Erin. A variety of lifestyle content, including fishing, cooking, and gathering, is waiting for you. How about spending time dancing and playing instruments together in front of the campfire? Create new relationships through various social activities. In Erin, I am free to be whatever I want! Complete your unique look with various fashion items and delicate dying! Class with a distinct personality: a unique adventure by changing classes! Create a colorful adventure with a class that suits your taste.

