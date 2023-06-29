Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 Releases Deep Dive Video On Franchises

Check out the latest video for Madden NFL 24 as the team at EA Sports go over what running the franchise will be like this time.

EA Sports has released a new deep dive video for Madden NFL 24, this time going over the way you'll handle franchises in the game. The game has expanded how this will work out in the latest entry to the series, as you'll be in charge of bringing the team up from training camp all the way through the pre-season, and hopefully to the Super Bowl. However, the journey is not easy as you'll have to stay on your toes with your team to make them better than they are. Enjoy the video below along with a snippet from the latest Gridiron Notes.

Madden NFL 24 Training Camp

At the beginning of each season, Training Camp will give you the opportunity to improve your roster by running some of your players through a series of mini-games. In the Madden NFL 24 beta, we included every mini-game in Training Camp knowing we would optimize the list based on player feedback and sentiment we received. The reasoning behind this was to ensure that Training Camp remained a fun and worthwhile experience but also was something that didn't take an extensive amount of time before being able to start your season. At launch, Training Camp will consist of the following mini-games:

Target Passing (Quarterbacks)

Pass Skeleton – Outmanned (Quarterbacks)

Rushing Attack (Halfbacks and Fullbacks)

WR Battle (Wide Receivers and Tight Ends)

WR Battle – Red Zone Attack (Wide Receivers and Tight Ends)

Trench Battle – The Long Hall (Defensive Line and Linebackers)

Chase and Tackle (Linebackers)

DB Battle (Defensive Backs)

DB Battle – Red Zone Defense (Defensive Backs)

Field Goal Accuracy (Kickers)

Coffin Corner (Punters)

Inside Training Camp, the process is simple – first choose your mini-game. Mini-games are available for every position on your roster (with the exception of the offensive line) and the mini-game selected will determine which players on your roster are eligible to play. From there, you can choose any eligible player, but choose wisely as each mini-game can only be completed once AND a player is only allowed to complete one mini-game in Training Camp. Once inside the mini-game, your success dictates your gains as you vie for a bronze, silver or gold medal with varying awards based on which medal you achieve. The rewards can come in all different forms including Skill Points which will allow you to upgrade your player. You're not obligated to participate in Training Camp, if you only play a few or none of the mini-games the unplayed will be simulated with a random, weighted chance of either gold, silver or bronze in the same fashion that is done for the CPU.

