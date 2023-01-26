Magic: The Gathering Reveals MagicCon Coming Back In February Wizards of the Coast are bringing back MagicCon, the biggest event for Magic: The Gathering by the company in North America.

Wizards of the Coast revealed that the Magic: The Gathering megaevent MagicCon will be coming back in February to Philadelphia. The event will be taking place from February 17-19 at the Philadelphia Convention Center, bringing together players from around the world as the company presents what's on the way for the game. Not to mention several different exhibits, cosplay competitions, photo ops, tournaments, trades, vendors, and more. The company stressed that this year will have multiple changes and lessons learned from previous events. You can read about this below from their announcement this week as we wait to learn what else is on the way.

"The first stop on the MagicCon tour in 2023 is Philadelphia, the "City of Brotherly Love" and home to Reading Terminal Market (important for visitors—and me). Taking place February 17–19, MagicCon: Philadelphia will feature the first Pro Tour of the year, exclusive events like the new Secret Lair Showdown (more on this below), and the immersive experience fans loved at Magic 30. We've also taken lessons and your feedback from Magic 30 to improve the attendee experience. While Magic 30 was an unforgettable experience, it was also our first event of this kind and our first live event since the pandemic shut down "the gathering" nearly three years ago. We learned quite a bit from the event and are making some improvements that we think will make Philadelphia even better. If you prefer information in video form, Director of Play Programs Billy Jensen was recently on Weekly MTG to discuss what we learned from Magic 30, how we're making the experience in Philadelphia even better, and detailing more about our Premier Play programs."

"The first big change is just that: Philadelphia will be big, as in double the space from Las Vegas. At Magic 30, the entire event fit into 220,000 square feet. In Philadelphia, we're going to have more than 450,000 square feet, all at the Pennsylvania Convention Center! (This is why we moved the event to Philadelphia from originally announced Charlotte—we couldn't get this much space in Charlotte.) For attendees that's more play space, more event space, and more Command Zone. For the Command Zone specifically, it was a hot topic over the Magic 30 weekend as we adapted the experience. Players played Commander wherever they could around the hall, and we heard the feedback loud and clear that attendees wanted the Command Zone experience for every badge type. So, for MagicCon: Philadelphia, Command Zone access will be purchasable as an add-on for any ticket for $30/day or $75 for the entire three-day weekend."

"Featured artists were popular at Magic 30, and illustrator guests continue at MagicCon: Philadelphia. We're excited to announce that John Avon will be joining our featured artists lineup! We'll share more featured artists for MagicCon: Philadelphia soon. Finally, we also acknowledge that there were difficulties with both event registration and event start times that led to some poor experiences for fans. These difficulties were largely due to event software integration and not a reflection on how our partner Pastimes managed the tournament space. We are working internally and with ReedPop to find better solutions in these spaces ahead of MagicCon: Philadelphia."