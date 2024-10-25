Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MagicCon

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Multiple Sets During MagicCon Las Vegas

Wizards of the Coast revealed a number of new additions coming to Magic: The Gathering during MagicCon Las Vegas this afternoon

Wizards of the Coast had several announcements today at MagicCon Las Vegas, as Magic: The Gathering reveals multiple exciting expansions on the way. The two biggest reveals among the batch were the fact that they're doing two more Universe Beyond releases, the first with Square Enix in a partnership that will see the release of the first-ever Final Fantasy set. We'll have more info on that later this evening. The second big one is that following the announcement of the Marvel Secret Lair cards during NYCC 2024, the team will be making a set dedicated to Spider-Man! As for standard sets, we got more info about a race-infused set called Aetherdrift, a return to a familiar land with Tarkir: Dragonstorm, and a venture into the ethereal planes with Edge of Eternities. We have notes from the company and images for you below!

Magic: The Gathering – Innistrad Remastered (release date: January 24, 2025)

Innistrad Remastered will bring everything that Magic fans love about this gothic horror setting into one curated, draftable set.

Aetherdrift (release date: February 14, 2025)

Aetherdrift is a high-speed, high-stakes death race across three different planes. Magic players can choose their racer with ten two-color-aligned teams—from goblins to insects—as they fight for the finish line and chance to win the coveted trophy, the Aetherspark.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm (release date: April 4, 2025)

Players will return to the beloved world of Tarkir with Tarkir: Dragonstorm. Building from Magic's original visit to the plane, Tarkir: Dragonstorm will deliver on two important elements: factionalized clans and gameplay and Dragons now reborn. Dragons are pouring out through Dragonstorms all over Tarkir, and players will see the return of Sarkhan and Ugin.

Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy (release date: June 13, 2025)

The beloved Final Fantasy series comes to Magic: The Gathering as a tentpole booster release on June 13, 2025. The set will encompass each main Final Fantasy game that has been released to date, from the original Final Fantasy to the recently released Final Fantasy XVI. The set will also be available to play digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Edge of Eternities (release date: August 1, 2025)

In August, players will visit The Edge, a science fantasy setting that sits outside of the Multiverse, bordering the entirety of the Blind Eternities. In the Edge, there are stars of mana and aether, worlds that orbit them, and spaceships that travel between solar systems. Edge of Eternities follows a team of salvagers as they explore Sothera, a galaxy that is centered around a slowly collapsing star.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man (2025)

In 2025, Universes Beyond brings Marvel's Spider-Man to Magic: The Gathering. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man will be the first tentpole booster set to release in a multi-year collaboration with Marvel.

TBA Universes Beyond release (2025)

Wizards of the Coast announced a Universes Beyond set will be released in 2025, with more details to be announced at a later date.

Secret Lair x SpongeBob SquarePants (On-sale date TBA; 2025)

Wizards of the Coast also confirmed that SpongeBob SquarePants is coming to Magic: The Gathering via Secret Lair sometime in 2025.

