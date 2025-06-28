Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Mandragora, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, Primal Game Studio

Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree Releases New Dev Video

Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree has a new developer video out, as they show the history of the game's development until now

New Game+ mode arrives in July, letting players relive the dark fantasy action with higher difficulty tiers.

Explore a richly painted, 2.5D world filled with terrifying monsters, deadly bosses, and tough moral choices.

Customize your hero, unlock upgrades, and venture through a world succumbing to Entropy's corrupting power.

Indie game developer Primal Game Studio and publisher Knights Peak have a new video out for Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree, this time showcasing the game's development progress. It's a short 90-second video, but it highlights all of the changes the game has gone through since it was first announced, all the way to what you see today. All of this si to promote the incoming New Game+ mode that will be coming in July with the game's next update. Enjoy the video!

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Fight against vicious enemies, challenge unique, deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours.

Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life.

Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more.

Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality.

Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows.

Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way.

Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character's active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels.

