Mantis Joins Marvel Contest Of Champions As Latest Hero

Kabam has added a brand new hero to the roster of Marvel Contest Of Champions as you can now play as Mantis in her classic comics form. The character will be added to the game on December 15th, and with her comes an update to the game that will change a few things up, but mostly it's just here to add one of the Guardians Of The Galaxy to the mix. Before she's added to the game, you can check out the latest trailer for her down at the bottom, along with a special deep dive video in which you can catch up on The Battlerealm storyline and see some Special Moves content.

"Master martial artist and expert empath, Mantis is a powerful combattant ready to take on The Contest with her emotional influence! After being taught to be a grand mistress of the martial arts by the Priests of Pama, Mantis became the Celestial Madonna, the Mother of a being destined to change the universe. In doing so, she was granted a new body from a race known as the Cotati. With this new body, Mantis gained complete control over her own spirit and emotions, which she uses to fight alongside the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Guardians of the Galaxy to protect every corner of the universe she calls home.

The plague of Galactus continues to consume The Battlerealm in Marvel Contest Of Champions! The hungry eyes of the World A mystery is afoot at the Mantis Household after a holiday party held by the Guardians of the Galaxy suspiciously came crashing down. Private Investigator Jessica Jones is called in by Mantis to investigate the mess of a crime scene only to find the punch spiked, the presents destroyed, and the power shutdown with the prime suspect amongst those that came to the party!"