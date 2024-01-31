Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Mario Vs. Donkey Kong

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Releases Free Demo For Switch

Wanna try Mario Vs. Donkey Kong ahead of time? Nintendo has made a free demo of the game available in the eShop tonight.

Article Summary Play the free demo of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch eShop tonight.

Full game launch set for Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024.

New co-op mode, worlds, music, visuals, and Casual or Classic play styles.

Over 130 levels including Plus and Expert levels, and a new Time Attack mode.

Nintendo has decided to give players a chance to try out Mario vs. Donkey Kong ahead of its launch, as there's a free demo on Nintendo Switch right now. In what is essentially a remake of the original 2004 Game Boy Advance title, players will have a chance to solve puzzles in different levels to find the key and unlock the next level. The demo can be found on the eShop right now and will be available until the game is released on February 16, 2024.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it's up to Mario to get them back! Run, jump, and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action. The rivalry that originally heated up on the Game Boy Advance system returns on the Nintendo Switch system with newly added co-op play, brand-new worlds, updated music and visuals, and other new ways to play.

This enhanced version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong offers over 130 levels and Two-Player Mode that helps you (and your friends) tackle challenges in all new ways. Also new to this version of the game are Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit – two worlds full of new enemies and level themes with distinct play mechanics to keep you on your toes. And if your toes are up for it, you can unlock Plus Levels and Expert Levels as you play the game to further ramp up the mayhem with new gameplay wrinkles or added challenges.

Once you think you've mastered all the levels, you now have the chance to play against your toughest opponent: Yourself. Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be adding a Time Attack feature so players can take turns raising their personal bar. Of course, it's not all a competition. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is bringing two new playing styles to the game: Casual and Classic. Play the original game in its original form in Classic or give yourself a break and tone down the challenge a bit in Casual – you'll get the same levels, just slightly less punishing and with a few more chances for "do overs."

