Mario & Wario Among New Nintendo Switch Online Retro Titles

Nintendo Switch Online will add three SNES/Super Famicom titles to the retro library this month, including the Japan-exclusive Mario & Wario

Article Summary Mario & Wario debuts outside Japan, now fully translated for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind joins the retro library on the Switch service this month.

Fatal Fury Special brings classic 2D fighting action, with a roster of 15 fighters and special guest Ryo.

All three SNES titles drop October 9, expanding the Nintendo Switch Online retro games collection.

Nintendo revealed the next three games they're adding to Nintendo Switch Online in the retro library, as three SNES/Super Famicom titles are coming soon. First, the team is adding Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, which we're guessing is part of their helpful promotion for the upcoming Bubsy 4D release. Next is Fatal Fury Special, the updated version of Fatal Fury 2, considered to be one of the hardest games in the franchise to beat. But the crown jewel of this set is Mario & Wario, a Japan-exclusive title that players have only seen on ROM sites, fully translated and restored to its former glory for Western audiences to experience. We have more details and the trrailer here as they will be released on October 9 for those who have an NSO subscription.

Mario & Wario

Action puzzles abound in this title released only in Japan for the Super Famicom system in 1993. Wario has dropped a bucket on poor Mario's head, and now he can't see! So it's up to you to lead Mario safely to Luigi. Use the forest fairy's magic wand to create platforms, change the direction Mario walks, and defeat enemies. You can clear a total of 100 screens full of unique challenges using simple controls—just move the mouse to move the fairy and click the left button once to perform actions.

Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind

Bubsy the bobcat is on the prowl to recover his stolen yarn! Play as the furr-ocious feline himself in this action title released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993. Bubsy's grand adventure begins when his precious yarn is stolen by a race of yarn-obsessed aliens, the Woolies. Gallivant across 16 total stages, each containing an average of 300 screens, packed with wacky enemies and kooky mechanics. Dash through every nook and cranny of these vast stages as you search for yarn balls scattered throughout and make for the goal.

Fatal Fury Special

Pit 15 different fighters against each other! This fighting game, released for the Super NES console in 1995, includes the original eight characters from Fatal Fury 2, as well as three new characters (Billy Kane, Axel Hawk, and Laurence Blood) and a new boss (Wolfgang Krauser). Additionally, three characters from the original Fatal Fury (Tung Fu Rue, Duck King, and Geese Howard) have returned to the fight. By building on the appeal from the previous game with its two-line battles, special moves, and powerful finishers, on top of further improving the series's formula, this game is truly worthy of the title Special. And if you can meet certain special conditions, Ryo Sakazaki from the Art of Fighting series will make a special guest appearance, which is noteworthy in itself!

