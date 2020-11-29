Martha Is Dead Will Be Coming To The PS5 In 2021

Wired Productions confirmed this week that Martha Is Dead will officially be coming to the PS5 sometime in 2021. Along with developer LKA, the news was revealed during the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards, along with a new trailer showing off the game a bit. We already knew the game was headed to the Xbox consoles as well as PC earlier this year when the game started making the rounds but didn't have any kind of a release window. Now we know it'll be on both next-gen consoles next year, but of course, we still have no clue when. You can read more about the game as well as a couple of quotes from the announcement below.

It's 1944, and the body of a woman has been found, drowned and desecrated, by the side of a lake in the depths of the Italian countryside. Martha is dead, and now her twin sister must deal with the fallout from her murder, whilst the horror of war draws ever closer… Martha Is Dead is a first person thriller created by LKA, the team behind award winning 'The Town of Light' It merges the beauty of the Tuscany countryside with the encroaching ugliness of war to create a psychologically impacting story based on real history, superstition, darkness and dreamscapes.

"Now players have next-generation consoles in their hands, it's exciting to watch Martha Is Dead take shape on both PlayStation and the Xbox family of devices," says Leo Zullo, Managing Director, Wired Productions. "The game builds upon developer LKA's signature style of deep, multi-layered narratives and was always intended to be a multi-platform release that raises expectations of what can be achieved by an indie studio on next-generation hardware and PC."

"Martha Is Dead represents a step forward for LKA," offers Luca Dalco, Founder & Director, LKA. "This is a game that merges the raw power of PC and next-generation consoles, and all we've learned from developing The Town of Light. Martha Is Dead is an evolution in psychological storytelling, and we're driven to build a compelling, gripping world Full of twists and turns for players to explore in 2021."