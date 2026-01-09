Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Summoner's Choice 26

Marvel Contest of Champions Launches Summoner's Choice 26

Marvel Contest of Champions has launched Summoner's Choice 26, giving you a chance to pick the next character by fan vote

Voting kicks off January 9 with three rounds, and the winner is revealed January 30 on the official livestream

Tooth and Claw Saga introduces three months of animal-themed events and new rewards, including a 7-Star Toad

Exclusive bundle giveaways and new Champions available for players during the limited-time Tooth and Claw event

Kabam has kicked off 2026 in Marvel Contest of Champions with a bang as they have launched the Summoner's Choice 26 fan-vote event. this is the annual event where you, the players, get to pick the next new addition to the game from a set of eight choices, which you can see here. What's more, they have launched the new Tooth and Claw event in the game, which includes its own giveaway. We have more dev notes below as you can read the patch notes on their website.

Marvel Contest of Champions – Summoner's Choice 26

The annual fan-driven Summoner's Choice Champion vote kicks off TODAY and Kabam has lined up alternate versions of fan-favorite characters to choose from this year.

From Earth 9590, this weather goddess has added the Phoenix Force to her powers to rule over her world. Fantasma (Isabella Alvarez) – From Earth 616, Izzy is a roller derby skater turned Ghost Rider who is accustomed to taking hits without slowing down.

From Earth 616, Izzy is a roller derby skater turned Ghost Rider who is accustomed to taking hits without slowing down. Nebula Nova Prime – From a multiverse that asked "What if?". This variant of Nebula was saved by the Nova Corps and now serves out her life debt to serve their cause.

From a multiverse that asked "What if?". This variant of Nebula was saved by the Nova Corps and now serves out her life debt to serve their cause. Pork Grind – From Earth 8311, this animated menace studied at Toon U where he majored in "Pig Bashing" and plans to hand Spider-Ham a study in pain.

From Earth 8311, this animated menace studied at Toon U where he majored in "Pig Bashing" and plans to hand Spider-Ham a study in pain. Daredevil Drummer of Philly (Mattea Murdock) – From Earth 138, Mattea utilizes her natural rhythm, super-human radar sense, and always ready drumsticks to lay a beating on her foes.

From Earth 138, Mattea utilizes her natural rhythm, super-human radar sense, and always ready drumsticks to lay a beating on her foes. Spider Ma'am (Maybelle Parker) – From Earth 3123, a casual trip to pick up her nephew from science class leads May Parker to a radioactive spider-bite and great power.

From Earth 3123, a casual trip to pick up her nephew from science class leads May Parker to a radioactive spider-bite and great power. Iron Fist (Orson Randall) – From Earth 616, born and trained in the mystic city of K'un-Lun, Orson would fight in WW1 and countless battles which followed.

From Earth 616, born and trained in the mystic city of K'un-Lun, Orson would fight in WW1 and countless battles which followed. Colossus (Age of Apocalypse) – From Earth 295, terrible calamities at the hands of Apocalypse and his Horsemen have now locked Piotr into his armored form.

How To Vote

The first round of voting kicks off today, January 9, and concludes Monday, January 12 at 10am PST. There are a few ways for players to get their hands on votes to cast for their Champion of choice, here's how!

Players complete Champion's Choice Solo Objectives to earn votes towards any of the Champions in the first round of voting.

To receive even more votes, players can head over to the Marvel Contest of Champions Webstore daily for a bonus 5 votes that can be used on any Champion of choice, so make sure to check in daily while the polls are open! * Bonus votes can be obtained each new round during the voting periods .

. The winner will be announced on January 30 during MMarvel Contest of Champions' livestream.

Voting Schedule

Round 1 Voting [8 Champions]: Jan. 9-12 at 10am PST

Round 2 Voting [4 Champions]: Jan. 16-19 at 10am PST

Final Round [Final 2 Champions]: Jan. 23-26 at 10am PST

Tooth and Claw Saga

Marvel Contest of Champions debuted an all-new Motion Comic trailer for their next Saga, "Tooth and Claw," along with exclusive bundles for its *new players, complete with powerful Champions and the resources you'll need to unleash their full potential.

Tooth and Claw Saga [Jan 7-April 8]: There is something stirring up the natural ferocity of The Contest, and players will be fighting Tooth and Claw as they fight alongside (and against) some animalistic Champions! The hunt begins January 7 so be on guard and expect three months of furry, fanged, and fantastic adventures. BONUS SAGA CHASE CHAMPION : Complete objectives to receive milestone prizes during the three-month-long Tooth and Claw Saga to unlock a 7-Star mutant Toad!

There is something stirring up the natural ferocity of The Contest, and players will be fighting Tooth and Claw as they fight alongside (and against) some animalistic Champions! The hunt begins January 7 so be on guard and expect three months of furry, fanged, and fantastic adventures. Tooth and Claw Bundle Giveaway [Jan. 14–Feb. 9]: This January, only the fiercest survive. Claim your Tooth and Claw rewards and join the hunt with 10x new Champions!

