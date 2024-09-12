Posted in: Games, Kabam, Mobile Games | Tagged: Marvel Contest of Champions

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Act 9.1: The Reckoning

Marvel Contest of Champions has a new chapter of content on the way as Act 9 – Chapter 1: The Reckoning will be released soon

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions reveals Act 9.1: The Reckoning with Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom.

New motion comic teaser released, showcasing clues scattered around Battleworld for players to discover.

The Summoner searches for holo-tapes, aided by Superior Kang, in the latest Marvel game update.

Exciting new characters, Count Nefaria and Shathra, bring unique backstories and abilities to the game.

Kabam revealed the next major update coming to Marvel Contest of Champions with the reveal of Act 9.1: The Reckoning, set to launch in the game soon. The team released a brand new motion comic, which you can check out above, featuring Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom searching for clues scattered around Battleworld. An official release date wasn't put on the launch of the new Act, only that it would be coming "soon." Enjoy the trailer!

Marvel Contest of Champions: Act 9 – Chapter 1: The Reckoning

Glykhan has self-destructed, but the sinister plotting of Ouroboros is far from over. However, clues as to where to head next seem few and far between. Luckily (depending on your definition of luck), Superior Kang has some secrets to share in the form of holo-tapes scattered around Battleworld. Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom send The Summoner on an intel retrieval mission, but they aren't the only ones looking for answers. Will the past come back to haunt The Battlerealm? Find out in Act 9 – Chapter 1: The Reckoning.

Count Nefaria

Count Luchino Nefaria was the descendant of a long line of Italian noblemen, and used his wealth and connections to become a powerful leader within the Maggia crime syndicate. He furthered his rise to power by subjecting himself to scientific experiments that granted him superhuman abilities, but cost him his life. He was later resurrected as a being made entirely of Ionic energy, rendering him effectively immortal as long as he drains other Ionic beings to maintain his power.

Shathra

Daughter of the Elder Goddesses Oshtur and Gaea, Shathra comes from the world that would come to be known as Loomworld. Shathra was tasked with creating the Celestial Map of Humanity, however, after being outdone by her younger sister Neith, she became enraged with jealousy and spite towards her sister and the Great Web she had designed. Consumed by her vengeance and envy, Shathra gave into her feral nature to tear down everything her sister created, one Spider at a time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!