Marvel Contest of Champions Shows International Women's Day Content

Marvel Contest of Championshas revealed their next update plans, which includes celebrating International Women's Day with new characters

Pixie and Madelyne Pryor join the roster, each bringing unique mutant and magical abilities to the game.

Special quests, solo events, and free rewards highlight female Marvel heroes and support new players.

Game updates include Magik’s champion rework, Daredevil: Born Again tie-ins, and 7-Star Ascension upgrades.

Kabam has revealed details of the next major content update to Marvel Contest of Champions, which is celebrating International Women's Day. As you may have guessed, they are celebrating the women heroes of Marvel within the game, which includes adding two more to the mix. Players will be able to play as Pixie on March 12 and as Madelyne Pryor on March 26. The game will also launch a few events for the month of March, have new content revolving around Daredevil: Born Again, launch some giveaways, and more. We have more details from he devs below of what you can expect.

The Contest is celebrating International Women's Day and the super women who lead the fight–warriors, leaders, innovators, and legends. This month, Marvel Contest of Champions is welcoming the charming mutant Pixie and the Queen of the hellish Limbo, Madelyne Pryor! With over 300 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and villains such as Jubilee, Rogue, Morningstar, Proxima Midnight, and more.

Pixie: Megan Gwynn's powers allow her to share charming Pixie-Dust hallucinations such as pink unicorns and rainbows. Despite her sparkling personality, Megan has access to dark magic via her powerful soul dagger, making her a strong contender in the Contest!

Megan Gwynn's powers allow her to share charming Pixie-Dust hallucinations such as pink unicorns and rainbows. Despite her sparkling personality, Megan has access to dark magic via her powerful soul dagger, making her a strong contender in the Contest! Madelyne Pryor: Madelyne Pryor is the current ruler of the hellish dimension known as Limbo and the Goblin Queen. After experiencing trauma in her turbulent past, Madelyne takes no prisoners with her powerful scythe and summoning abilities.

Madelyne Pryor is the current ruler of the hellish dimension known as Limbo and the Goblin Queen. After experiencing trauma in her turbulent past, Madelyne takes no prisoners with her powerful scythe and summoning abilities. Event Quest – Manic Pixie Dream Goblin [March 4-April 1]: Pixie will arrive just in time to help clear up a mystical mess! The Sorcerer Supreme, a student of a time-displaced Dr. Strange, has recruited Pixie and pals to help sort out some malevolent magic and lurking invaders from Limbo. Players will need to fight friend and foe alike, battling back the minions and menace of the mighty monarch Madelyne Pryor. The Manic Pixie Dream Goblin event quest will be available until April 8, 10 AM PT.

Women of Power New Player Bundle Giveaway

The next exclusive bundle for *new players is loading, complete with powerful Champions and the resources you'll need to unleash their full potential. The Women of Power New Player Bundle will showcase some of the women who shaped the Marvel Universe, and players will have the opportunity to add these epic Champions to their roster starting March 7 at 4 PM PT.

Daredevil Exclusive Offers

Fans of the highly anticipated season two of the Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again" premiering on March 24, can also look forward to dawning the mask and seeking out justice in The Battlerealm! For two weeks, beginning March 24, players will have the opportunity to claim a free profile pic of Jessica Jones and Daredevil, a Daredevil (Hell's Kitchen) Champion Selector, and a Kingpin Champion Selector.

More Contest Events/Updates

Champion Rework : Illyana Rasputina, aka Magik, is a powerful Power Control champion thanks to her Special 2, allowing her to handle Power Gain abilities and Nodes. Kabam has rebalanced and reworked Magik with fresh mechanics. The character update will be released on March 2.

: Illyana Rasputina, aka is a powerful Power Control champion thanks to her Special 2, allowing her to handle Power Gain abilities and Nodes. Kabam has rebalanced and reworked Magik with fresh mechanics. The character update will be released on March 2. Women of Power Solo Event [March 11-April 8] : The female developers behind Marvel Contest of Champions have specially picked out their favorite Champion profile pics and players will have the opportunity to claim these unique rewards and more through special quests, including Gwenpool's Gal-Pal Guidebook.

: The female developers behind Marvel Contest of Champions have specially picked out their favorite Champion profile pics and players will have the opportunity to claim these unique rewards and more through special quests, including Gwenpool's Gal-Pal Guidebook. Gwenpool's Gal-Pal Guidebook [March 11-April 8] : To celebrate International Women's Day, Gwenpool wants to REALLY show off what some of the mighty women of the Contest are capable of! Players will be granted a free low-rarity Champion and use them exclusively for a series of 3 fights. In the final week, players must use a team of those free Champs to complete a larger map. More details can be found in the 55.1 release notes.

: To celebrate International Women's Day, Gwenpool wants to REALLY show off what some of the mighty women of the Contest are capable of! Players will be granted a free low-rarity Champion and use them exclusively for a series of 3 fights. In the final week, players must use a team of those free Champs to complete a larger map. More details can be found in the 55.1 release notes. 7-Star Ascension: For players looking to grow their roster further, Ascension will become a new permanent feature beginning March 5. Ascension lets players power-up specific 7-Star Champions beyond their current power level, up to 11 ranks, by utilizing resources such as Ascension Tokens and Primordial Dust with newly added tiers.

