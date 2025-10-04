Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamirror Games, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Tribute Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Launches Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Marvel Cosmic Invasion has been given a brand-new demo ahead of Steam Next Fest, giving you a small selection of fighters and levels

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion demo is now free on Steam, launching ahead of Steam Next Fest in October.

Play as 9 iconic Marvel heroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, She-Hulk, and Storm in the demo.

Battle across two action-packed levels with both local and online co-op multiplayer options.

Experience dynamic tag-team combat, stunning pixel art, and full Steam Deck compatibility.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu released a free demo for Marvel Cosmic Invasion on Steam this week. The demo is technically a part of Steam Next Fest, but it's out early to basically beat the wave of them when it happens from October 13-20. Players can try it out now, totally free, with a limited roster and a couple of levels to play alone or with others. We have more info on what's in the demo below and a trailer here showing parts of it off.

Demo Highlights

Two Levels: Blast through the bustling streets of New York City and take the fight to the Helicarrier levels.

Choose from Nine Heroes: Unleash iconic moves and experiment with epic duos. Swing in as Spider-Man, slash through as Wolverine, smash as She-Hulk, or rain down lightning as Storm. Other playable heroes include Venom, Nova, Phyla-Vell, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain America.

Local and Online Co-op: Team up with a friend on the couch or assemble from across the globe.

Steam Deck: Take the MARVEL Cosmic Invasion with you on the go, as this demo is fully playable on Steam Deck.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

