The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 51: Black & Gold VMAX

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we conclude our spotlights with the final two cards of Trainer Gallery, and indeed the final two overall cards, of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Each Trainer Gallery subset finishes with Black and Gold VMAX cards from popular set mascots of the past. Pikachu VMAX from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage and Mew VMAX from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike get their Black & Golds in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, truly rounding out this Giratina-themed set as an Also-Pikachu-themed set. Pikachu gets a lot of cards here, with a standard card in the numbered Lost Origin set and a Character Rare, Character Super Rare V, Character Super Rare VMAX, and Black & Gold VMAX in the Trainer Gallery. I continue to love how these Black & Gold VMAXes have been updated with a third color themed to the card type, with Pikachu getting a bright yellow and Mew getting a neon pink enhancement.

