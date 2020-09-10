Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO

Heatran finally leaves Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO today after what feels like ages. Cresselia, the Lunar Pokémon, will take over as the Legendary Raid boss today at 1 PM Pacific. Trainers will only have one week to catch this pure Psychic-type Pokémon, which is available in its Shiny form, which just happens to be one of the most beautiful Shinies in the game. With this Raid Guide, you can learn the top counters so that you can defeat and capture this Moon Goddess Pokémon.

Top Cresselia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Cresselia counters as such:

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Charizard Y (Wing Attack, Blast Burn)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mega Blastoise (Bite, Hydro Cannon)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Scizor (Fury, X-Scissor)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Cresselia with efficiency.

Giratina Origin-forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)*

Escavalier (Bug Bite, Megahorn)

Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

*Mega Pidgeot is not yet released but is expected imminently.

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cresselia won't go down nearly as easily as the other recent raid bosses. A minimum of three Pokémon GO trainers with top counters is necessary, but going in with five trainers would be a safe bet.

Catching Cresselia

Cresselia's catch circle is easy to hit, as it is placed directly on her face. It's fairly large as well and will allow for a natural "Great" and "Excellent" throw. The best way to guarantee you catch Cresselia is to use the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Cresselia's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Cresselia is finishing her attack. Cresselia's attack is a fluid swoop forward, at which point she will circle back to her spot. As she is about to settle into position, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch her is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Cresselia.

Shiny Cresselia odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is one in twenty. If you want the beautiful dark-side-of-the-moon Cresselia, the best bet is to do twenty or more raids.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cresselia will have a CP of 1633 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this moon-themed Pokémon.