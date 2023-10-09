Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: SS Gogeta SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Critical Blow is Gogeta's biggest set in the hobby's history. The fused Saiyan shines on this SPR.

Bandai has released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. This expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga with a specific focus on the Evil Saiyan Cumber. Today, let's take a look at an SPR from the Multi-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Well, here we are. Super Saiyan Gogeta has the coolest Super Rare, right up here the coolest Special Rare, and of course, even takes the God Rare slot in this set. When it comes to Secret Rares, though, I actually give the Bursting Rage SCR, which features Super Saiyan 2 Gohan over the SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn SCR. To be honest, this SS Gogeta, Sparking to Utmost Limit SPR, featured better artwork and more interesting gold-stamped foiling than the Gogeta SCR. Looking at the value of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow, the numbers reflect the quality of the artwork here. This card is the top-valued SPR of the set, but it's still a modest $7.12. It has been a while since a non-SCR or non-God Rare from a standard set has held significant value.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

