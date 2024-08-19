Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Blvck Paris, UNO

Blvck Paris Partners With UNO For New Black Minimalist Collection

Blvck Paris and Mattel have come together for a new UNO collection, as they have created a black minimalist collection for sale tomorrow

Article Summary Blvck Paris and Mattel unveil a black minimalist UNO collection, blending sleek design with classic game charm.

The new UNO cards feature vibrant hues on a black backdrop, reimagining the game's aesthetic with a chic touch.

Collection includes glow-in-the-dark hoodie, tee, notebook, and pens, perfect for UNO enthusiasts and fashion lovers.

Launches tomorrow, August 20, only on Blvck Paris' website - a must-have for fans of stylish, minimalist design.

Blvck Paris has teamed up with Mattel for a new kind of release, as they have created a black minimalist collection tied to the card game UNO. as you can see from the images here, they have created a unique set that embodies the spirit of the game with a chique look to them that has been almost completely blacked out, except for specific colors and numbers. The team has also created a hoodie and a sweatshirt that have glow-in-the-dark properties, along with a notebook and a set of four pens in each color. The collection will go on sale tomorrow, August 20, on their website. We have more details from today's announcement for you below.

Blvck Paris x UNO

Drawing inspiration from Blvck's minimalist ethos, the beloved card game has undergone a makeover. The 112 cards are now adorned with the brand's sleek and minimalist aesthetics. Each card is meticulously crafted, featuring UNO's classic vibrant hues set against the timeless elegance of black. The cards are punctuated by the monochromatic UNO logo on the back and encased within Blvck Paris' iconic monogram pattern. Overall, the logos and symbols are notably streamlined, resulting in a more minimalistic appearance. This isn't just a card game; it's a statement piece.

Alongside the revamped card deck, the captivating capsule collection encompasses a visionary physical range, including a hoodie, tee, and notebook. The brand's popular essential hoodie has been redesigned to feature a 'glow in the dark' effect powered by sunlight. While the logo on the back initially appears white, it utilizes a special fabric that transforms each letter into one of the four classic UNO colors – blue, green, red, and yellow – in the darkness after the hoodie has been exposed to sunlight for a period. Aligned with the brand's ethos, the additional burst of colors is only visible in the dark.

"Our partnership with the beloved card game, UNO invites our customers to further immerse themselves in the Blvck lifestyle and aesthetics whilst playing their favorite card game with their friends and family. In this collaboration, we tried to bring something unique with the clothing and bring a very subtle touch of color to our most popular designs that you can only see in the dark," said Julian O'hayon, Founder and CEO of Blvck Paris.

