Marvel Future Fight Adds Falcon & The Winter Soldier Content

Netmarble has added a new update today that bringing in content from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to Marvel Future Fight. It seems like it's a bit late, but better now than never, as the update that goes into effect today will add three new costumes from the Disney+ show, as you're getting inspired uniforms for Falcon, Winter Soldier, and Baron Zemo to collect. Each of them looking as detailed as they can to match what you got to see in the series. However, like a lot of costumes, they're purely cosmetic, no special abilities or items come with them beyond the look. The team has also added in a number of other features as Black Widow is getting a little something extra from her new film, and more content for Tier-3 characters. We have the rundown below and a trailer to go with it.

For those just jumping into the world of Marvel Future Fight, a Battle Guide has been added so new players can learn all of the major factors of in-game battle as they follow along with simple gameplay tutorials. Aside from that, Black Widow will also be receiving gameplay updates! A new Marvel Studios' Black Widow-inspired bonus mission has also been added for Marvel Future Fight's Legendary Battle mode. Also, Taskmaster is now available for Tier-3 upgrade with new Ultimate Skills and Yelena Belova is updated with 'Awaken Potential' skills. Additional improvements include a new Guided Quest Tier-3 Mission, where upon completion, players can earn rewards to grow certain heroes up to Tier-3. Other changes to Marvel Future Fight are: Falcon can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and will receive new Ultimate Skills

The 'Realize Potential' function has been added for five characters, including Sister Grimm, Ironheart, Kid Kaiju, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Wasp (Nadia van Dyne).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: June Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier inspired Update! (https://youtu.be/IG2qpeSVae0)