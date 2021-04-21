Marvel Future Fight Adds More Rewards For Sixth Anniversary

Netmarble has thrown in a bunch of new rewards into Marvel Future Fight to help celebrate the game's sixth anniversary. Netmarble already threw in a bunch of stuff for people to do, but the latest update for April has added a special check-in event that allows players to earn rewards by just logging into the game. That will run from April 30th until May 9th and will reward you with 1x Selector: Tier-3 Character and a 6th Anniversary Special Icon. We have more info on what's been added and coming with the latest update for you here, along with a trailer showing it off!

There will be two 6th Anniversary Celebration quests from players which can collect various rewards by completing in-game quests. The first quest runs from April 30th-May 10th, with the main rewards including Mega Uniform Upgrade Ticket: Mythic, 1x C.T.P. Draw Ticket, 1xTier-2 Mega Advanced Ticket and more. Players can now dispatch their roster of characters to protect individual regions, where rewards are earned based on the growth score of dispatched Super Heroes. Players can send out more characters by opening up Dispatch Slots earned from clearing high-level stages. Marvel Future Fight Additions Mephisto is now available to collect and starts out at Tier-3

New Uniforms for Iron Man (Superior Iron Man), Mister Fantastic (The Maker), and Professor X (Classic) are available to collect Improvements Main UI will be renewed to celebrate the 6th Anniversary

Story: Campaign missions will be deleted and Custom Normal Stages will open as soon as the original Campaign stage is cleared

The 'Realize Potential' function has been unlocked for Mephisto, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Baron Mordo, Kaecilius, Santana, Hellstorm, and Clea

The 'Awaken Potential' function has been unlocked for Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing, along with their new Awaken Skills

Tier-1 characters can now be grown with fewer materials than before