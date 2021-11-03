Marvel Future Revolution Launches Brand New Eternals Content

Netmarble has unleased a brand new update into Marvel Future Revolution as players can try out the brand new Eternals content in time for the film. There's no grand build-up needed for this one as you already know what;s up from previous events in their line of Marvel games. You're getting four characters from the series thrown into the game along with a major event that will keep you busy for the month of November. We have the full details below as the update is available now.

Players can now access a new support system with Companions that take the role of supporting or enhancing players. Companions each feature an active skill that allows further assistance in combat. Players can have up to four Companions on a team and can acquire them through Most Wanted Missions, Converge Boxes, and as rewards for other activities. In addition, four Eternals – Sersi, Ikaris, Thena, and Gilgamesh – will join the Marvel Future Revolution universe as Companions.

Players can also join forces with The Eternals for a new limited-time Epic Invasion [The Eternals] event to fight alongside the Super Hero team in a never-ending battle against Kro and his army of Deviants while earning rewards. The event runs from November 3rd-28th. Lastly, player Alliances can look forward to a new Alliance Omega War beta in two weeks , where teams of Alliances can compete against each other for prestige and rewards.