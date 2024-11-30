Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Has Revealed An All-New Launch Trailer

Ahead of the game's release next week, Marvel Rivals has dropped a new launch trailer to show off the game in a cinematic way

Article Summary Marvel Rivals launches December 6, 2024, with a cinematic new trailer and "Rivals 'Til the End" theme song.

Choose heroes from Vanguard, Duelist, or Strategist roles for dynamic 6v6 action and team-up abilities.

Battle across iconic Marvel worlds with destructible environments offering strategic advantages in combat.

Experience unique hero synergies with a roster from Avengers, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have released one more trailer for Marvel Rivals this morning, as we have the official launch trailer to check out. This is like watching the intro to an anime on Adult Swim for the first time, as you're immediately hit with the game's pop theme song, "Rivals 'Til the End" by Chrissy Costanza, featuring all of the game's roster getting a chance to shine. They also revealed a new map for Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface, which we have for you down below. Enjoy both as the game will arrive on December 6, 2024.

Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They'll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that's not all, as they'll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

A Deep and Varied Marvel Roster: Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse. With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik.

Choose from a vast array of fan-favorite and cult-classic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and many more from across the Marvel Multiverse. With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik. Fast and Fun 6v6 Action with Ever-Changing Game Dynamics: With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there's never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds.

With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there's never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds. Dynamic Hero Synergy: Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man's armor for massive damage, and so much more!

Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot's back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man's armor for massive damage, and so much more! Creative Environment Destruction: Tear your way through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments! From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield. Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies. Players will find countless ways to utilize the environment to claim victory!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!