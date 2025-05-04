Posted in: eSports, Games, Indie Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Rivals, Marvel Rivals Ignite

Marvel Rivals Ignite Announced As Title's Official Esport Tournament

Marvel Rivals will be getting its own esports series, as they plan to launch Ignire this year with a $3m prize pool on the line

Article Summary Marvel Games and NetEase announce Ignite, the official Marvel Rivals esports tournament series for 2025.

Ignite features five global regions and boasts a massive $3 million prize pool for top teams and players.

Compete for Super Hero supremacy as teams battle for a share of $1 million in the Global Finals event.

Marvel Rivals offers unique hero roles, dynamic lineups, and thrilling Team-Up Abilities for intense matches.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games announced they will hold their own esports series for Marvel Rivals, which they are calling Ignite. They're not referring to this as a league, nor are they partnering with any well-known events or promoters, so it looks like this will simply be a tournament system across five regions with a champion being crowned later this year. Details are supposed to be coming out later this month, but for now, here's what they released to the public.

Ignite – Marvel Rivals Global Series 2025

In 2025, fans will witness fierce competition across five major regions: Americas, EMEA, China, Asia, and Oceania, as teams vie for Super Hero supremacy. Marvel Rivals has gathered Super Heroes and Super Villains from around the globe, each with humble beginnings, to craft legendary narratives as these fearless competitors demonstrate unmatched skill and relentless determination. The Ignite tournament features a staggering total prize pool of over $3 million. More details and the official rules will be released soon. The Global Finals promise intense rivalry, as participants compete for their victory to share an extraordinary $1 million prize!

Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They'll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that's not all, as they'll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

