Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider To Hit PC & Consoles In January

The Arcade Crew and JoyMasher finally revealed when they will release Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. We've seen a couple of previews of the game here and there as they started teasing a release for it sometime in 2023, but hadn't nailed down a proper date yet. Now we know it will be coming out on January 12th, 2023. Along with he news of the release date, the team also released a brand new trailer to show off more of the game in its current state, as well as a quote below from the stod about the work the y put into it.

"Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider recalls the best classic action game elements in the laser-precise sights of its starring ninja, keeping combat snappy, responsive, and challenging. Powerful modifier chips are guarded and hidden throughout the adventure, allowing the cyborg super soldier to customize their fighting style while gaining killer advantages and abilities. The game's gorgeously desolated world expertly recreates the 16-bit era through intricate pixel art and crunchy audio, building a striking, compact gauntlet across eight deadly stages. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider revels in top-notch, refined platforming action for a tight, focused experience that never lets its blade get dull."

"From using traditional audio recording techniques from the '90s to limited color palettes that'd feel right at home on a Sega Genesis, we wanted every aspect of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider to faithfully pay homage to the formative era of games which ultimately inspired us to create our own," said Danilo Dias, co-founder of JoyMasher and art director on Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider. "The classic simplicity of action platformers continues to influence game design to this day, and Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a tribute to where some of the best retro experiences originate from as well and our interpretation of how they can still evolve going forward."