The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 16: Pikachu Ex

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features not just a Pikachu and Pikachu ex, but also an adorable Raichu card.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at the Pikachu line from this set.

Pikachu is illustrated by OKACHEKE on its first card in this set. OKACHEKE arrived in the hobby with a credit in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign where they drew an Ice Rider Calyrex V Alt Art. This is their first time drawing Pikachu. Pikachu also gets an electrifying ex card here from N-DESIGN Inc. The Japanese version of this card featured in the ex Starter Set: Pikachu ex & Pawmot, so I'm happy to see it show up in a main expansion. I'm even happier that the presence of a Pikachu RR didn't leave Raichu out, as it often does. Artist Teeziro takes on an action-packed, electrifying Raichu card. Teeziro has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign as well, with some standout cards being the Latias Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith and Celebi V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

