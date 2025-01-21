Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Revealed Their Spring Festival Event

Marvel Rivals has a new event coming shortly, as they essentially celebrate Spring, the Lunar New Year, and Spider-Man 2 all at once

Article Summary Discover Marvel Rivals' Spring Festival event, blending Lunar New Year festivities with gaming excitement.

Unleash new Clashing Lions costumes like Star-Lord: Lion's Mane and Iron Fist: Lion's Gaze.

Compete in the 3v3 Clash of Dancing Lions mode to score points and earn exclusive items.

Celebrate the PC launch of Spider-Man 2 with the Advanced Suit 2.0 bundle in Marvel Rivals.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed the latest content on the way to Marvel Rivals, as they will hold the Clash of the Lions. This is being referred to as their "Spring Festival" in all the promotions, but let's be real: you look at the imagery and costumes, and you know this is a Lunar New Year event. (This is even more confusing because 2025 is the year of the Snake, not the Tiger, so we're not sure why the imagery and promotion aren't focused on what the year is actually about like you see in other video games that do this.) The news came with a new trailer showing off new costumes from the Clashing Lions series, including Star-Lord: Lion's Mane, Iron Fist: Lion's Gaze, and Black Widow: Lion's Heartbeat. We have more details below as it launches January 23.

Marvel Rivals – Clash of Dancing Lions

The Spring Festival will kick off on January 23 at 9 AM UTC, introducing a new limited-time game mode, Clash of Dancing Lions, and a Gallery Card customization event – Fortune & Colors. Completing tasks will reward players with limited-time items such as the Star-Lord: Lion's Mane costume, nameplate, spray, and other rewards. Clash of Dancing Lions is a new limited-time entertainment mode in which teams compete in a 3v3 format on a designated map. The objective for both teams is to use their skills to gain possession of the ball and maneuver it into the scoring zones located on either side of the field. The first team to reach a predetermined score will be declared the winner.

Spider-Man 2 Content

To celebrate the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC, Marvel Rivals will introduce a special Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle, which includes the Advanced Suit 2.0 costume, nameplate and spray on January 30th. The Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius's science with Peter Parker's genius. Crafted for the toughest battles it symbolizes Spider-Man's true grit as a hero.

