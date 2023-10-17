Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: marvel, Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Reveals Plans For One-Year Anniversary

Nuverse has revealed their plans over the next few weeks to celebrate the first anniversary of Marvel Snap with events and bonuses.

Nuverse and developer Second Dinner have revealed their plans for the next update to Marvel Snap, as they celebrate the One-Year Anniversary. The team has revealed a few different events that will carry from now until early November, including a crossover with Marvel's Midnight Suns, Twitch drops, a content creator rematch, and more. We have the details from the team below.

Marvel Snap 1st Anniversary Celebration

To kick things off, players are called to embrace their dark side with the newest season: Bloodstone. Throughout the entire month of October, players will have the opportunity to join forces with Elsa Bloodstone as she embarks on a spine-chilling quest to hunt down some of the multiverse's scariest monsters. Marvel's Midnight Suns will also be a big part of the month-long celebrations in Marvel Snap. With free login rewards, exclusive bundles, a total shop takeover, and an all-new location with "The Abbey," players can embrace the darker side of Marvel with style and flair.

On October 19th, the moment Marvel Snap fans have been eagerly awaiting will finally arrive—the long-anticipated rematch between Second Dinner's Ben Brode and pro-gamer turned-influencer Shroud. This thrilling showdown is set to begin at 4 p.m. PT on Shroud's Twitch channel. Starting that same day, special Twitch Drops will be enabled with avatar, boosters, credits, and an exclusive Shocker variant. From October 18-20, fans of Marvel Snap will have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite variant. The chosen variant will be presented to all players as a special Anniversary gift on the sixth day of Daily Login Rewards, October 23). The options for players to choose from are Ghost Rider, created by Kael Gnu; Human Torch, created by InHyuk Lee; and Shang-Chi, created by Rian Gonzales.

Login Bonuses

Twitch Drops (October 18 – November 1)

Watch 2 Hours to Earn: Shocker Variant Avatar

Watch 4 Hours to Earn: 155 Shocker Boosters and 500 Credits

Watch 6 Hours to Earn: Shocker Variant Card

Daily Login Bonus (October 18-23)

Title: GOTY Edition [Starts October 18th at 9 AM PT]

65 Shocker Boosters [Starts October 19th at 9 AM PT]

500 Credits [Starts October 20th at 9 AM PT]

3 Gold Conquest Tickets [Starts October 21st at 9 AM PT]

300 Gold [Starts October 22nd at 9 AM PT]

