Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Reveals Kaho Shibuya DLC

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate has a new DLC on the way, as they will be adding a new character with Kaho Shibuya

Indie game developer and publisher Rocket Panda Games has revealed the first official DLC coming to Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate. The DLC will essentially give you a new character to fight with, as well as a number of different Collaboration Cameos and some cool additions to the gfeam leading up to Anime Expo 2025. They didn't put a solid date on this beyond the words "coming soon," so enjoy the video and info here.

Kaho Shibuya DLC

A daughter of a humble baker by day and a magical girl by destiny, Kaho's bread-fueled justice comes to life with a freshly-baked moveset that's as charming as it is chaotic. Whether flinging baguette blasts or unleashing croissant combos, she's ready to roll… and rise. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles, California the DLC package includes one new playable character, Kaho Shibuya, a magical girl with the powers of cuteness and bread, four new enemy mob characters to battle through on the new stage set in a fictional "LA," dressed up for Anime Expo season. The DLC also includes In-stage Collaboration Camoes with LA local food truck, Okamoto Kitchen, and a 3D latte art shop from Japan, Latte Pocket. To commemorate the launch, Japanese girl band The Phantom Breakers will release an original track titled "WISH" feat. Kaho Shibuya, featuring vocals by Kaho herself. The single will be released in conjunction with the DLC release on all major streaming platforms.

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Follow four cuties who pack a punch—Mikoto, Waka, Itsuki, and Yuzuha—as they hack and slash their way across parallel worlds to rescue Nagi, who has been spirited away by the villainous Phantom. Battling through eight action-packed stages, they take down the legions of Phantom's minions standing in their way. The game features diverse combat mechanics reminiscent of a fighting game, with strategic action and intense encounters. As players defeat enemies, they level up and earn points to unlock new skills, adding a growth element to the gameplay. Level up both your characters and your skills, rescue Nagi, and return to your world!

