New Cozy Horror Adventure Game Gloomy Eyes Announced

There's a new cozy horror game on the way called Gloomy Eyes, as you'll work with two characters to solve puzzles as a duo

Indie game publisher Untold Tales announced a brand new horror game on the way, as we got our first look at Gloomy Eyes. There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen for this one, as the game has been developed by Atlas V, Be Revolution Gaming, 3Dar, and Fishing Cactus, with ARTE France serving as a co-publisher to make this new title come alive. The game is a cozy horror title that mixes in elements of adventure, fantasy, and a "self-co-op" system, with art inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. You play as two souls who have formed a forbidden bond, as you swap between them to solve puzzles and navigate levels together. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game is earmarked for some kind of release in 2025.

Gloomy Eyes

Meet Gloomy, a sweet zombie boy, and Nena, a mischievous human girl, who defy the rules of their world and elders by teaming up. Why? Because one day, after the sun got fed up with humanity's stupidity, he simply… left. His absence created a bitter, angry world where the living and the undead are locked in endless squabbles.Now it's up to Gloomy and Nena to find him and bring back his light. Each character has their own set of unique abilities and notable weaknesses, so they'll need to work together to overcome the world's many obstacles.

A "Self-Coop" Adventure: Control both Gloomy and Nena in a fully single-player experience. Switch between the two to solve brain-teasing environmental puzzles. Each character brings their own abilities that you'll need to overcome obstacles and progress through this delightfully wretched darkness.

Creepy Cozy Horror with No Jump Scares: Step into a world where the macabre meets the magical. Inspired by the art style of Tim Burton's Corpse Bride or Nightmare Before Christmas, Gloomy Eyes offers a lovingly crafted universe brimming with spooky charm, eerie beauty, and heartwarming gloom. There's no gore or jump scares, just an enchanting, haunting atmosphere that will tug at your undead heartstrings.

A Whimsical Tale of Forbidden Companionship: Gather 'round for a heartwarmingly bleak fairy tale of necromantic adventure, as told by the old gravekeeper. While the living and the undead are squabbling something fierce, two unlikely souls meet and become one another's closest companions. But for any hope of a cheery forever after, they must set off on a journey together to find the sun and restore its light.

Explore Twisted Little Dioramas: Each level is a stunning, handcrafted rotatable diorama, overflowing with visual macabre charm and ghoulishly delightful details. Explore these miniature worlds from multiple angles as you uncover secrets, solve puzzles, and play out a story of a love that should never be.

