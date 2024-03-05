Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: deadpool, marvel, marvel strike force

Marvel Strike Force Celebrates It's Sixth Anniversary With Deadpool

Scopely has revealed what they have in store for Marvel Strike Force, as they celebrate teh sixth anniversary of the game with Deadpool.

Experience a four-chapter narrative where Deadpool alters the Marvel Strike Force timeline.

New chapters of the anniversary event are released weekly between 3/4 and 3/25.

Original characters Kestrel, Deathpool, Spider-Weaver, and Vahl play key roles in the story.

Scopely revealed that they are celebrating the sixth anniversary of Marvel Strike Force, as players will get an all-new experience with Deadpool. Yes, the merc with a mouth is here to break the game in more ways than one with his own storyline, along with a look at the original additions to the game. We have more details about what they have in store below as the content is now live.

Marvel Strike Force Sixth Anniversary

Your host for this party is everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool! As your MC, DP stars alongside Kestrel, Deathpool, Spider-Weaver, and Vahl in a special mission. Join this crew as they traverse the metaverse in an effort to correct the timeline after Deadpool's thirst for fun rewrites the history books as S.T.R.I.K.E. knows it. Sixth Time to Strike is a month-long adventure consisting of 3 Difficulties: Story, Normal, and Bonus. Each difficulty has 4 Chapters, and each Chapter possesses 4 Missions. Chapter 1 is live today, and a new Chapter will be released each week of the Anniversary.

A Four-Chapter Narrative Following Deadpool – Deapool is on a mission from S.T.R.I.K.E. where he acquires a time device that affects the current "MARVEL Strike Force" timeline. Launch dates are as follows:

Chapter 1: 3/4

Chapter 2: 3/11

Chapter 3: 3/19

Chapter 4: 3/25

All Original Marvel Strike Force Characters – These characters were created by the game's development team at Boundless Entertainment, a Scopely Studio, and are part of Marvel canon – play a pivotal role in the mission's success.

Kestrel : A founding member of S.T.R.I.K.E., Kestrel uses her portal gun to prevent enemies from summoning and blasting the weakest target among them.

: A founding member of S.T.R.I.K.E., Kestrel uses her portal gun to prevent enemies from summoning and blasting the weakest target among them. Deathpool : The daughter of the cosmic entity known as Death and, uh… Deadpool? Okay, wow. Deathpool combines her father's love of brawling with her mother's incredible supernatural powers.

: The daughter of the cosmic entity known as Death and, uh… Deadpool? Okay, wow. Deathpool combines her father's love of brawling with her mother's incredible supernatural powers. Spider-Weaver : A Navajo weaver, Ajei Benally was chosen to safeguard the Web of Life and Destiny, pulling the threads of fate to protect herself and her allies.

: A Navajo weaver, Ajei Benally was chosen to safeguard the Web of Life and Destiny, pulling the threads of fate to protect herself and her allies. Vahl : Allied to a fledgling Phoenix Force and the last Asgardian of their universe, Vahl utilizes Asgardian relics to revive their allies and deal devastating blows to their enemies.

