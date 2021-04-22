Marvel's Avengers Launches The Tachyon Anomaly Event

A brand new event has dropped into Marvel's Avengers as players can now experience the parallel universe-themed Tachyon Anomaly. The event basically bends time and space to open up multiple dimensions so that multiple versions of the same character start to appear on the same Earth at the same time. Essentially, this is Crystal Dynamics' way of opening the floodgates so that four players can be the same character at the same time, or mix and match to have three Hulks and a Thor. Which is an interesting set of combinations to have. You can read more about the event below as they are adding in a bunch of new quests and challenges for you to tackle as a new superteam made up of whoever you want. The event runs from now until May 3rd.

The world is reeling as AIM's tampering with time has led to periodic Tachyon Anomalies. During these events, Avengers from different timelines can converge in a single location and take on threats together, allowing players to form teams of more than one of the same Super Hero online. Players can also matchmake into teams that contain the same Heroes, leading to new and exciting team compositions. During the two weeks of the event, players that complete any Temporal Assault missions will receive an exclusive animated Temporal Assault Nameplate usable with any Super Hero as a reward. Completing additional Temporal Assault missions rewards players with Priority Set pieces for high-level Heroes. The Tachyon Anomaly event also makes Tachyon Rift missions accessible to Heroes who are Power Level 1-100, allowing all players to experience them. A new Tachyon Rift mission, "And We're Back," is available on the War Table starting with this event, giving players more missions of that type to run.