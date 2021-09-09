Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets A New Story Trailer

Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal have released a brand new story trailer this week for their upcoming game Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy. The trailer made its debut today during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 as we were given a grander look at what the story will be about. In epic Marvel fashion, you'll be traveling to parts of the galaxy that a lot of people don't normally go as you will be dealing with the universal Church of Truth and its crazy leader Grand Unifier Raker. We also get introduced to a few familiar faces from the Marvel universe as we run into Cosmo for the first time in these games. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on October 26th, 2021.

In the new trailer, Grand Unifier Raker brings Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot to the Universal Church of Truth, where the Guardians bear witness to a cult-like ritual before the mysterious Matriarch. Grand Unifier Raker states that the Matriarch wishes to share with them a truth — one that can supposedly end all grief and suffering. In true Guardians' fashion, things go spectacularly sideways and they somehow manage to get half the galaxy on their back… The Guardians will have to step up and show what they are made of to save the Galaxy. The video also features appearances by characters including the Xandarian Worldmind, as well as everyone's favorite telepathic Russian space dog, Cosmo. Moreover, the trailer's action is amplified by the sounds of a new track from the Star-Lord Band, titled "Space Riders (With No Names)" In the Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy universe, Star-Lord is the name of Peter Quill's favorite rock band, which eventually inspires his iconic moniker.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Official Story Trailer (https://youtu.be/Baa7dGzQrmc)