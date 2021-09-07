Pokémon TCG Neo Genesis Lugia Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auctions for comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, graded copy of Lugia from the Neo Genesis expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! One of the more sought-after cards from the set, Lugia from Neo Genesis, is also one of the first to use multiple off-type energy sources in order to attack. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 7th, to place a bid on this awesome card from the Pokémon TCG!

Considered by many to be a de-facto "Legendary Bird" Pokémon due to the second movie in the franchise, Pokémon The Movie 2000, Lugia dwells deep underneath the seas between Olivine City and Cianwood City, in the Johto Region where the second generation of Pokémon games take place. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This legendary Pokémon is so powerful that it's the master of Kanto's three legendary bird Pokémon of Kanto and is often considered to be Ho-Oh's polar opposite, Lugia! Lugia is no stranger of the spotlight as it is featured on the covers of: Pokémon Silver, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, and Pokémon Soul Silver The artwork is done by Hironobu Yoshida.

If you are looking to place a bid on this graded copy of Lugia from the Pokémon TCG Neo Genesis expansion set, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, September 7th to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!