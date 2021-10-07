Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Gives Cosmo A New Trailer

Square Enix released a new trailer this morning for Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy as they have given us a new look at Cosmo! Everyone's favorite cosmonaut pup from the Marvel universe gets a proper introduction this time around as we get to see him chat with Star-Lord and Gamora for a bit. The last thing you need to be doing is feeding him kitty biscuits! The trailer is brief, but it gives a little more sense of what kind of version of the universe you'll be stepping into. You can enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop in October 26th, 2021.

A very, very good boy with a lot in his doggie dish, Cosmo is a former Soviet space dog currently serving as both Knowhere's Chief of Security and father to a litter of Russian space puppies. Utilizing a combination of psionic and telepathic abilities that allow him to communicate with humans, raccoons and trees, Cosmo will prove an invaluable ally to the Guardians throughout their travels to the deepest, darkest corners of space.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmo Cinematic (https://youtu.be/kXDurhH7844)

Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy . In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing's off-limits. If you think it's all going to plan, you're in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy story, you'll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy's fate. It's time to show the universe what you're made of. You got this. Probably.