Mass Effect Celebrates N7 Day For 2023 With New Events

Celebrate N7 Day for 2023 as Electronic Arts and BioWare have multiple items and events happening today to celebrate Mass Effect.

Electronic Arts and BioWare are celebrating N7 Day, the annual Mass Effect holiday, with a few special events and items to snag for 2023. The companies have teamed up with a few different partners to offer up items like an all-new statue, discounts on the games, replicas, and more, along with a special message from the studio we have for you here, written by franchise director Mike Gamble.

Every November 7th, we've all come together—developers, superfans, regular fans, kinda-fans—to celebrate (and speculate about!) the games, stories, and community that make Mass Effect so special. It's a testament to the long-lasting appeal of this universe and the characters who call it home. Eleven years of N7 Days and sixteen years of Mass Effect later, the franchise continues to inspire our development team, and with each day, gives us the opportunity to create more adventures for you to have. Whether it's one of the many who have been here since the original game's launch or those recently joining us at BioWare, we are all incredibly lucky to be envisioning this future.

That process is equal parts rewarding and challenging. We've asked ourselves many of the same questions you've asked us over the years! What happened to everyone you know and love in the games? Who really died? Who had kids with whom? What does a baby volus sound like? What about all the galaxies? The endings! What the heck is going on with our asari scientist-turned-Shadowbroker? What about S— nevermind…you get the idea. And of course, to those questions, there are answers, but you'll have to wait to hear them. And anything we do say won't be easy to find, just like you've come to expect from our #N7Day teases.

But for real… thank you. Thank you for everything, and allowing us to do what we do. We approach the future of this universe with gratitude and deep respect. Respect for you—the community. Respect for the love and dedication you've given to us. Respect for the history and the stories you've created, and the characters you've fallen in love with. And, respect for the future, and the opportunity to do something big—something amazing—for you.

