Massacre At The Mirage Revealed For 2024 PC Release

Assemble Entertainment revealed a brand new horror game on the way, as Massacre At The Mirage is coming to PC later this year.

Article Summary Assemble Entertainment announces Massacre At The Mirage, a new PC horror game.

Face a ruthless clown killer in a spooky, interactive theater environment.

Play as various characters, from staff to patrons, each with unique perspectives.

Experience management gameplay mixed with intense survival horror elements.

Developer Tainted Pact and publisher Assemble Entertainment announced their latest horror game on the way to PC with Massacre At The Mirage. This is a first-person adventure title that will send you off to the movies, so to speak, as you enter a movie theater containing a masked killer hiding as a clown. Will you be able to get all of these movie buffs out of the theater before they're run down and killed? Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is slated to be released sometime in 2024.

Massacre At The Mirage

Welcome to the traditional and charming movie theater, The Mirage. We've got more than just popcorn and sticky floors to make you scream! Step into the shoes of the overworked staff or the unsuspecting movie buffs and prepare for a night of horror you'll never forget! And remember: In a movie theater, nobody cares about your screams! The Mirage's patrons and staff are dropping like flies at the hands of a masked clown and it's your job to put an end to the murders. In this atmospheric first-person adventure, you'll operate and manage the Mirage cinema while serving guests – all as the deranged killer stalks you and fellow customers throughout the theater. In Massacre at the Mirage, you'll explore, interact with a slew of characters, and – most importantly – survive! Join us for an unforgettable Halloween spectacle of terror – we're dying to have you!

Eclectic Ensemble: Play as different characters, each with a unique perspective, including theater staff and unsuspecting visitors, offering a well-rounded experience.

Play as different characters, each with a unique perspective, including theater staff and unsuspecting visitors, offering a well-rounded experience. Unsettling and Nail-Biting Atmosphere: Experience the eerie ambiance of an old, run-down movie theater while a crazy killer is on the loose, lurking around every corner.

Experience the eerie ambiance of an old, run-down movie theater while a crazy killer is on the loose, lurking around every corner. Brutality At Its Finest: The crazed killer certainly pulls no punches,

The crazed killer certainly pulls no punches, Manage the Mirage Cinema: Help customers and ensure the theater runs smoothly while a killer is on the loose.

Help customers and ensure the theater runs smoothly while a killer is on the loose. Bone-Chilling Tension: A terrifying experience packed with suspense and horror awaits you.

