Matcho Receives Brand New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Indie developer and publisher FiolaSoft Studio have released a brand new trailer for Matcho, giving a better look at the gameplay. The team has been taking a very slow and methodical approach as to how they show off content for this one, as the game is clearly still deep in development while they refine it and work out some of the kinks. This is especially time-consuming as they're working with a lot of mechanics they've built from scratch that doesn't exactly match up with a lot of games we've seen prior. This new video gives us about six minutes' worth of footage as the developers walk us through the game and how everything is going to play out when you try it. Enjoy the video at the bottom, as the game is slated to be released sometime in 2023.

"Matcho is a unique action-adventure match-three shooter that plays like no other FPS game you've ever experienced. Move fast, think faster, tag three or more enemies of the same color, create a match, and watch enemies explode in terrifying blows. Chain further matches and create l combos leading to bigger scores. Use the extensive, built-in parkour system to wall-run, double-jump, float, and dash in any direction you like. Expand your movement range by combining all of the abilities together to execute spectacular combo chains and show those nasty bugs who's boss!"

Intense and clever tactical fighting built around the match-3 shooter concept.

Dazzling visuals powered by Unreal Engine.

A non-linear, humor-packed plot with multiple endings.

An extensive, built-in parkour system lets you wall-run, double-jump, float, and dash in any direction.

A modern take on clever puzzle design and the platforming experience.

Spectacular combo chains to launch, execute, and enjoy.

A cast of colorful characters with full English voiceovers.

Accessibility settings for colorblindness and difficulty curve.