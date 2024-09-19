Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Gray Malin, mattel creations, UNO

Mattel Creations Reveals New UNO Artiste Series Deck by Gray Malin

The UNO Artiste Series from mattel Creations has released a new deck today, as you can now enjoy one featuring Gray Malin

Article Summary Mattel Creations unveils new UNO Artiste Series deck designed by renowned photographer Gray Malin for $25.

The deck features Malin's photography, highlighting themes of travel, leisure, and escapism.

Gray Malin expresses his excitement about merging his photographic art with the beloved UNO card game.

Ray Adler praises Malin's ability to transport players to new landscapes much like a game of UNO does.

Mattel Creations has revealed the latest deck of UNO cards coming from their UNO Artiste Series, as we're getting a new design from artist Gray Malin. As you can see from the images here, they have taken his approach to modern design and photographic artistry and applied them to this unique deck of cards. The set is available starting today for $25 through their website, as we have more details and a couple of quotes below from today's reveal.

UNO X Gray Malin

The premium deck weaves the collectible nature of the UNO Artiste Series with Gray's work, exploring themes of travel, leisure, and escapism to capture the beauty of exotic landscapes and iconic destinations around the world. Adding a playful twist to the UNO gameplay, fans can peek in Malin's lens and enjoy some of his most famous photographs while playing the UNO game they know and love.

"It's an honor to merge my photography, spanning many series of work in my portfolio, with a game I've loved since I was a child," said Gray Malin. "This partnership is meaningful to me because UNO's mission to foster togetherness through play is so closely tied to my own personal pursuit to bring people together through my photography. I love creating images that everyone feels included in and offers a moment that families want to live within. From beach chairs to the ski lift, the scenes from my photos are meant to spark an adventurous spirit and create a shared experience through art. I hope that fans take and play their UNO Artiste Series: Gray Malin decks anywhere around the world – even in the places that have inspired my photography."

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Gray Malin into the UNO Artiste Series," said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games. "His photography invites fans to remove themselves from reality and experience new landscapes and environments, much like a game of UNO can do for families and friends. We can't wait to share the UNO Artiste Series: Gray Malin deck – and his captivating images – with everyone."

